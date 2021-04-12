Per la prima volta nella sua storia i premi della British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) sono stati assegnati nel corso di due cerimonie separate, che hanno occupato le due serate del weekend appena trascorso e che si sono tenute quasi totalmente in forma virtuale. I BAFTA 2021 hanno messo sugli scudi 'Nomadland' di Chloé Zhao, che ha vinto come miglior film, regia, attrice protagonista (Frances McDormand) e direzione della fotografia. Il migliore attore protagonista è stato Anthony Hopkins, che ha battuto il favorito della vigilia Chadwick Boseman, mentre il premio per il film britannico è andato a 'Promising Young Woman' e quello per il film d'animazione a 'Soul'. Qui di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori (in grassetto) e dei candidati nelle varie categorie.



BAFTA 2021, L'ELENCO COMPLETO DEI VINCITORI

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Il processo ai Chicago 7



MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

L'ombra della violenza

La nave sepolta

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud



MIGLIORE ESORDIO BRITANNICO A REGIA, SCENEGGIATURA O PRODUZIONE

(Sono indicati solo coloro che esordiscono, lasciando fuori eventuali colleghi con esperienza che hanno contribuito al film)

'His House': Remi Weekes (regia e sceneggiatura)

'Limbo': Ben Sharrock (regia e sceneggiatura), Irune Gurtubai (produzione)

'Moffie': Jack Sidey (sceneggiatura e produzione)

'Rocks': Theresa Ikoko e Claire Wilson (sceneggiatura)

'Saint Maud': Rose Glass (regia e sceneggiatura), Oliver Kassman (produzione)



MIGLIORE FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?



MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO

Collective

David Attenborough: una vita sul nostro pianeta

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher - Il mio amico in fondo al mare

The Social Dilemma



MIGLIORE FILM D'ANIMAZIONE

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers



MIGLIORE REGIA

'Another Round': Thomas Vinterberg

'Babyteeth': Shannon Murphy

'Minari': Lee Isaac Chung

'Nomadland': Chloé Zhao

'Quo Vadis, Aida?': Jasmila Zbanic 'Rocks': Sarah Gavron



MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

'Another Round': Tobias Lindholm e Thomas Vinterberg

'Mank': Jack Fincher

'Promising Young Woman': Emerald Fennell

'Rocks': Theresa Ikoko e Claire Wilson

'Il processo ai Chicago 7': Aaron Sorkin



MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

'La nave sepolta Moira': Moira Buffini

'The Father': Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller

'The Mauritanian': Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani e M.B. Traven

'Nomadland ': Chloé Zhao

'La tigre bianca': Ramin Bahrani



MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Bukky Bakray per 'Rocks'

Radha Blank per 'The Forty-Year-Old Version'

Vanessa Kirby per 'Pieces Of A Woman'

Frances McDormand per 'Nomadland'

Wunmi Mosaku per 'His House'

Alfre Woodard per 'Clemency'



MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Riz Ahmed per 'Sound of Metal'

Chadwick Boseman per 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Adarsh Gourav per 'La tigre bianca'

Anthony Hopkins per 'The Father'

Mads Mikkelsen per 'Another Round'

Tahar Rahim per 'The Mauritanian'



MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Niamh Algar per 'L'ombra della violenza'

Kosar Ali per 'Rocks'

Maria Bakalova per 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Dominique Fishback per 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Ashley Madekwe per 'County Lines'

Yuh-Jung Youn per 'Minari'



MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Kaluuya per 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Barry Keoghan per 'L'ombra della violenza'

Alan Kim per 'Minari'

Leslie Odom Jr. per 'One Night in Miami…'

Clarke Peters per 'Da 5 Bloods'

Paul Raci per 'Sound of Metal'



MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

'Mank': Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross

'Minari': Emile Mosseri

'Notizie dal mondo': James Newton Howard

'Promising Young Woman': Anthony Willis

'Soul': Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross



MIGLIORE CASTING

'L'ombra della violenza': Shaheen Baig

'Judas and the Black Messiah': Alexa L. Fogel

'Minari': Julia Kim

'Promising Young Woman': Lindsay Graham Ahanonu e Mary Vernieu

'Rocks': Lucy Pardee



MIGIORE DIREZIONE DELLA FOTOGRAFIA

'Judas and the Black Messiah': Sean Bobbitt

'Mank': Erik Messerschmidt

'The Mauritanian': Alwin H. Kuchler

'Notizie dal mondo': Dariusz Wolski

'Nomadland': Joshua James Richards



MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO

'The Father': Yorgos Lamprinos

'Nomadland': Chloé Zhao

'Promising Young Woman': Frédéric Thoraval

'Sound of Metal': Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

'Il processo ai Chicago 7': Alan Baumgarten



MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

'La nave sepolta': Maria Djurkovic e Tatiana Macdonald

'The Father': Peter Francis e Cathy Featherstone

'Mank': Donald Graham Burt e Jan Pascale

'Notizie dal mondo': David Crank ed Elizabeth Keenan

'Rebecca': Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer



MIGLIORI COSTUMI

'Ammonite': Michael O'Connor

'La nave sepolta': Alice Babidge

'Emma.': Alexandra Byrne

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': Ann Roth

'Mank': Trish Summerville



MIGLIORE TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

'La nave sepolta': Jenny Shircore

'Elegia americana': Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash e Matthew Mungle

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera e Mia Neal

'Mank': Kimberley Spiteri e Gigi Williams

'Pinocchio': Mark Coulier



MIGLIORE SONORO

'Greyhound': Ann Scibelli e Jon Title

'Notizie dal mondo': Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett e Oliver Tarney

'Nomadland': Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers e M. Wolf Snyder

'Soul': Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce e David Parker

'Sound Of Metal': Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés e Michelle Couttolenc



MIGLIORE EFFETTI VISIVI

'Greyhound': Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness e Sebastian von Overheidt

'The Midnight Sky': Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence e David Watkins

'Mulan': Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands e Seth Maury

'L'unico e insuperabile Ivan': Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis e Greg Fisher

'Tenet': Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson e Andrew Lockley



MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO BRITANNICO

'The Fire Next Time': Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang e Kerry Jade Kolbe

'The Owl And The Pussycat': Mole Hill e Laura Duncalf

'The Song Of A Lost Boy': Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald e Brid Arnstein



MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGI BRITANNICO

'Eyelash': Jesse Lewis Reece e Ike Newman

'Lizard': Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel e Wale Davies

'Lucky Break': John Addis e Rami Sarras Pantoja

'Miss Curvy': Ghada Eldemellawy

'The Present': Farah Nabulsi



EE RISING STAR AWARD

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisù



