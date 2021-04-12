Per la prima volta nella sua storia i premi della British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) sono stati assegnati nel corso di due cerimonie separate, che hanno occupato le due serate del weekend appena trascorso e che si sono tenute quasi totalmente in forma virtuale. I BAFTA 2021 hanno messo sugli scudi 'Nomadland' di Chloé Zhao, che ha vinto come miglior film, regia, attrice protagonista (Frances McDormand) e direzione della fotografia. Il migliore attore protagonista è stato Anthony Hopkins, che ha battuto il favorito della vigilia Chadwick Boseman, mentre il premio per il film britannico è andato a 'Promising Young Woman' e quello per il film d'animazione a 'Soul'. Qui di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori (in grassetto) e dei candidati nelle varie categorie.
BAFTA 2021, L'ELENCO COMPLETO DEI VINCITORI
MIGLIOR FILM
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Il processo ai Chicago 7
MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO
L'ombra della violenza
La nave sepolta
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
MIGLIORE ESORDIO BRITANNICO A REGIA, SCENEGGIATURA O PRODUZIONE
(Sono indicati solo coloro che esordiscono, lasciando fuori eventuali colleghi con esperienza che hanno contribuito al film)
'His House': Remi Weekes (regia e sceneggiatura)
'Limbo': Ben Sharrock (regia e sceneggiatura), Irune Gurtubai (produzione)
'Moffie': Jack Sidey (sceneggiatura e produzione)
'Rocks': Theresa Ikoko e Claire Wilson (sceneggiatura)
'Saint Maud': Rose Glass (regia e sceneggiatura), Oliver Kassman (produzione)
MIGLIORE FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO
Collective
David Attenborough: una vita sul nostro pianeta
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher - Il mio amico in fondo al mare
The Social Dilemma
MIGLIORE FILM D'ANIMAZIONE
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
MIGLIORE REGIA
'Another Round': Thomas Vinterberg
'Babyteeth': Shannon Murphy
'Minari': Lee Isaac Chung
'Nomadland': Chloé Zhao
'Quo Vadis, Aida?': Jasmila Zbanic
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
'Another Round': Tobias Lindholm e Thomas Vinterberg
'Mank': Jack Fincher
'Promising Young Woman': Emerald Fennell
'Rocks': Theresa Ikoko e Claire Wilson
'Il processo ai Chicago 7': Aaron Sorkin
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
'La nave sepolta Moira': Moira Buffini
'The Father': Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller
'The Mauritanian': Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani e M.B. Traven
'Nomadland ': Chloé Zhao
'La tigre bianca': Ramin Bahrani
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Bukky Bakray per 'Rocks'
Radha Blank per 'The Forty-Year-Old Version'
Vanessa Kirby per 'Pieces Of A Woman'
Frances McDormand per 'Nomadland'
Wunmi Mosaku per 'His House'
Alfre Woodard per 'Clemency'
MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Riz Ahmed per 'Sound of Metal'
Chadwick Boseman per 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Adarsh Gourav per 'La tigre bianca'
Anthony Hopkins per 'The Father'
Mads Mikkelsen per 'Another Round'
Tahar Rahim per 'The Mauritanian'
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Niamh Algar per 'L'ombra della violenza'
Kosar Ali per 'Rocks'
Maria Bakalova per 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
Dominique Fishback per 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Ashley Madekwe per 'County Lines'
Yuh-Jung Youn per 'Minari'
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Daniel Kaluuya per 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Barry Keoghan per 'L'ombra della violenza'
Alan Kim per 'Minari'
Leslie Odom Jr. per 'One Night in Miami…'
Clarke Peters per 'Da 5 Bloods'
Paul Raci per 'Sound of Metal'
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
'Mank': Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross
'Minari': Emile Mosseri
'Notizie dal mondo': James Newton Howard
'Promising Young Woman': Anthony Willis
'Soul': Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross
MIGLIORE CASTING
'L'ombra della violenza': Shaheen Baig
'Judas and the Black Messiah': Alexa L. Fogel
'Minari': Julia Kim
'Promising Young Woman': Lindsay Graham Ahanonu e Mary Vernieu
'Rocks': Lucy Pardee
MIGIORE DIREZIONE DELLA FOTOGRAFIA
'Judas and the Black Messiah': Sean Bobbitt
'Mank': Erik Messerschmidt
'The Mauritanian': Alwin H. Kuchler
'Notizie dal mondo': Dariusz Wolski
'Nomadland': Joshua James Richards
MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO
'The Father': Yorgos Lamprinos
'Nomadland': Chloé Zhao
'Promising Young Woman': Frédéric Thoraval
'Sound of Metal': Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
'Il processo ai Chicago 7': Alan Baumgarten
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
'La nave sepolta': Maria Djurkovic e Tatiana Macdonald
'The Father': Peter Francis e Cathy Featherstone
'Mank': Donald Graham Burt e Jan Pascale
'Notizie dal mondo': David Crank ed Elizabeth Keenan
'Rebecca': Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
'Ammonite': Michael O'Connor
'La nave sepolta': Alice Babidge
'Emma.': Alexandra Byrne
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': Ann Roth
'Mank': Trish Summerville
MIGLIORE TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
'La nave sepolta': Jenny Shircore
'Elegia americana': Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash e Matthew Mungle
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera e Mia Neal
'Mank': Kimberley Spiteri e Gigi Williams
'Pinocchio': Mark Coulier
MIGLIORE SONORO
'Greyhound': Ann Scibelli e Jon Title
'Notizie dal mondo': Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett e Oliver Tarney
'Nomadland': Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers e M. Wolf Snyder
'Soul': Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce e David Parker
'Sound Of Metal': Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés e Michelle Couttolenc
MIGLIORE EFFETTI VISIVI
'Greyhound': Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness e Sebastian von Overheidt
'The Midnight Sky': Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence e David Watkins
'Mulan': Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands e Seth Maury
'L'unico e insuperabile Ivan': Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis e Greg Fisher
'Tenet': Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson e Andrew Lockley
MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO BRITANNICO
'The Fire Next Time': Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang e Kerry Jade Kolbe
'The Owl And The Pussycat': Mole Hill e Laura Duncalf
'The Song Of A Lost Boy': Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald e Brid Arnstein
MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGI BRITANNICO
'Eyelash': Jesse Lewis Reece e Ike Newman
'Lizard': Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel e Wale Davies
'Lucky Break': John Addis e Rami Sarras Pantoja
'Miss Curvy': Ghada Eldemellawy
'The Present': Farah Nabulsi
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisù
