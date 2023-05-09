TuralTuranX, per l’Azerbaijan l’Eurovision 2023 è un affare di famiglia

I TuralTuranX rappresentano l'Azerbaijan all'Eurovision Song Contest 2023 di Liverpool. Il duo è composto dai fratelli gemelli Tural e Turan Bağmanov. Un affare, quindi, di famiglia. I gemelli hanno 23 anni e sin da piccoli si sono cimentati con strumenti musicali di vario genere imparando presto a suonare pianoforte, sintetizzatore e chitarra. Durante il periodo dell'adolescenza hanno poi cominciato ad esibirsi in diversi festival. La famiglia ha però vissuto tre lutti devastanti e quindi per un periodo i due fratelli hanno sospeso la loro produzione musicale. Poi hanno ripreso, ma come artisti di strada. E ora ecco l'avventura all'Eurovision Song Contest di Liverpool con il brano 'Tell me more'.

Il testo di 'Tell me more'

"Your call has been forwarded to an automatic voice message system Please record your message" "Ah, I don't know where you are Or what you're up to I kinda miss you girl right now You know, the old days and stuff? I want you to be here, with me Just call me back when you get this message okay?" Tell me more about me, you, us Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust And I just want to know How do you feel about us Right now? I don't know if I'm someone or someone is me I'm running from the fate and I'm giving up my dream I'm carrying all the pain And the sorrow that's in vain All the games you think I play Are my ways of staying sane I shout it from the hills up high I've nothing, only tears to cry If I ever learn again to feel the way I did I'll die from the emotions that I kept down for years, baby Tell me more about me, you, us Tell me you love me, baby More than I trust And I just want to know How do you feel about us Right now?

I want to buy a land a thousand miles away From the city that I've never even chosen I think the reason why is all because of people Who treat you like a fool and make you wonder for the reason Now is the time I am passing by the streets And the places that we used to go to We thought we'd be back pretty soon but never did And distance between you and me gets so damn more Let me tell you one thing, baby It may change your all thoughts about us You won't need to worry again, too So, let me tell you if you're ready Hear me out, baby, let's go crazy I have something that you're looking for And that is love Love Love Tell me more about me, you, us Tell me you love me, baby More than I trust And I just want to know How do you feel about us Right now?

La traduzione di 'Tell me more'

'Dimmi di più'

La tua chiamata è stata trasmessa alla segreteria telefonica Per favore registra il tuo messaggio ah e non so dove sei O cosa stai combinando un po’ mi manca quella ragazza adesso sai, i giorni passati e tutta quella roba? Voglio che tu sia qui, con me Richiamami quando ricevi questo messaggio ok? Dimmi più di me, di te, di noi Dimmi che mi ami, baby Più di quanto io creda E io voglio solo sapere Cosa ne pensi di noi? Proprio adesso? Non so se sono con qualcuno, o se qualcuno è in me sto scappando dal destino e sto rinunciando al mio sogjo Sto portando dietro tutto il dolore E il dolore è invano Tutti i giochi che pensi che io giochi Sono i miei modi per rimanere sano di mente Lo urlo dall’alto della collina Non ho nulla, solo lacrime da versare Se mai imparassi a sentirmi come una volta Io morirò delle emozioni che ho scacciato per anni, baby Dimmi più di me, di te, di noi Dimmi che mi ami, baby Più di quanto io creda E io voglio solo sapere Cosa ne pensi di noi? Proprio adesso?

voglio comprare un terreno lontana migliaia di chilometri dalla città che non è mai stata scelta penso che la ragione siano le persone che ti trattano come un pazzo e ti fanno chiedere il motivo adesso è arrivato il momento, sto passando per le strade E luoghi dove andavamo una volta pensavamo che saremmo tornati presto, ma non l’abbiamo mai fatto e la distanza fra me e te aumenta sempre di più Lascia che ti dica una cosa baby Potrebbe cambiare tutti i tuoi pensieri su di noi Non dovrai più preoccuparti Così, lascia che ti dica che sei pronta Ascoltami bene, baby, impazziamo Ho qualcosa che stai cercando Ed è l’amore l’amore l’amore

Dimmi più di me, di te, di noi Dimmi che mi ami, baby Più di quanto io creda E io voglio solo sapere Cosa ne pensi di noi? Proprio adesso?