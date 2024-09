Grecia, le acque si ritirano: il villaggio sommerso di Kallio riaffiora dal lago di Mornos

I ghiacciai che si sciolgono restituiscono corpi, la siccità fa riemergere villaggi finiti sott’acqua. L’ultimo episodio riguarda la Grecia e in particolare la regione dell’Attica. dove il livello del lago artificiale di Mornos, bacino idrico che rifornisce l’area, è sceso negli ultimi due anni, stando ai residenti, di oltre 35 metri.

epa11576499 The remains of a building of the sunken village of Kallio is revealed due to the receding water level of Mornos artificial lake, near the village of Lidoriki in the prefecture of Fokida, about 240 km northwest of Athens, Greece, 29 August 2024 (issued 31 August 2024). Over the past two years, the level of Mornos artificial lake, which serves as a water supply to the capital Athens, has receded more than 35 meters, with approximately 18 just in the past year, according to local residents. In 1980 when the Mornos lake was completed by constructing a dam on the Mornos River, 80 houses along with their church and primary school of the village of Kallio, were evacuated and submerged in the water for the lake to be created. Nowadays, the few residents living around the lake observe with alarm every day how the buried village emerges, along with their childhood memories and everything they left behind. EPA/ALEXANDROS REMOUNDOS