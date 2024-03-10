Oscar 2024: tutte le nomination. Chi sono i candidati per ogni categoria

Roma, 9 marzo 2024 – La notte degli Oscar si avvicina, manca sempre meno alla consegna degli Academy Awards 2024. Se gli Oscar alla carriera sono già stati assegnati, lo scorso 18 novembre 2023, e sono andati all’attrice Angela Bassett, al regista Mel Brooks e alla montatrice Carol Littleton, tutti gli altri vincitori sono ancora da annunciare. Come ogni anno, i premi verranno conferiti dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) durante la notte degli Oscar che avrà luogo domani, domenica 10 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood a Los Angeles. Grande soddisfazione per l'Italia: ‘Io capitano’ di Matteo Garrone è in lizza per il Miglior Film Internazionale, mentre tra i titoli con più nomination, troviamo in testa ‘Oppenheimer’ con ben 13 candidature. Seguono ‘Poor Things!’ di Yorgos Lanthimos e ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ di Martin Scorsese, con rispettivamente 11 e 10 nomination. ‘Barbie’ di Greta Gerwig, si posiziona al quarto posto con otto candidature. ‘Maestro’, la pellicola diretta e interpretata da Bradley Cooper su Leonard Bernstein ha 7 nomination, mentre ‘The Holdovers’ conta 5 candidature. Ecco una lista completa delle nomination agli Oscar 2024.
Miglior film
- American Fiction, regia di Cord Jefferson
- Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute), regia di Justine Triet
- Barbie, regia di Greta Gerwig
- The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers), regia di Alexander Payne
- Killers of the Flower Moon, regia di Martin Scorsese
- Maestro, regia di Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer, regia di Christopher Nolan
- Past Lives, regia di Celine Song
- Povere creature! (Poor Things), regia di Yorgos Lanthimos
- La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer
Miglior regia
- Jonathan Glazer - La zona d'interesse (The zone of interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Justine Triet - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Annette Bening - Nyad - Oltre l'oceano (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - Il colore viola (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad - Oltre l'oceano (Nyad)
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
Miglior attore protagonista
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- Justine Triet e Arthur Harari - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)
- David Hemingson - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
- Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer - Maestro
- Samy Burch e Alex Mechanik - May December
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
- Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
- Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach - Barbie
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Tony McNamara - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer - La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest)
Miglior film internazionale
- Io capitano, regia di Matteo Garrone (Italia)
- Perfect Days, regia di Wim Wenders (Giappone)
- La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve), regia di Juan Antonio Bayona (Spagna)
- La sala professori (Das Lehrerzimmer), regia di İlker Çatak (Germania)
- La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer (Regno Unito)
Miglior film d'animazione
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, regia di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson
- Il ragazzo e l'airone (君たちはどう生きるか), regia di Hayao Miyazaki
- Elemental, regia di Peter Sohn
- Nimona, regia di Nick Bruno e Troy Quane
- Il mio amico robot, regia di Pablo Berger
Miglior fotografia
- Edward Lachman - El Conde
- Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Matthew Libatique - Maestro
- Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
- Robbie Ryan - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Miglior scenografia
- Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer - Barbie
- Jack Fisk e Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Arthur Max e Elli Griff - Napoleon
- Ruth de Jong e Claire Kaufmann - Oppenheimer
- James Price, Shona Heath e Zsuzsa Mihalek - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Migliori costumi
- Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
- Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates e Dave Crossman - Napoleon
- Ellen Mirojnick - Oppenheimer
- Holly Waddington - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby e Ashra Kelly-Blue - Golda
- Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou e Lori McCoy-Bell - Maestro
- Luisa Abel - Oppenheimer
- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier e Josh Weston - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí e Montse Ribé - La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve)
Migliori effetti speciali
- Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts e Neil Corbould - The Creator
- Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi e Tatsuji Nojima - Godzilla: Minus One
- Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams e Theo Bialek - Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
- Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland e Neil Corbould - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Parte uno (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One)
- Charley Henley, Luc Ewen, Martin Fenouillet, Simone Coco e Neil Corbould - Napoleon
Miglior montaggio
- Laurent Sénéchal - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)
- Kevin Tent - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
- Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Miglior sonoro
- Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic - The Creator
- Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic - Maestro
- Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Parte uno (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One)
- Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo e Kevin O'Connell - Oppenheimer
- Tarn Willers e Johnnie Burn - La zona d'interesse (The zone of interest)
Migliore colonna sonora originale
- Laura Karpman - American Fiction
- John Williams - Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Migliore canzone originale
- The Fire Inside (musiche e testo di Diane Warren) - Flamin' Hot
- I'm Just Ken (musiche e testo di Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt) - Barbie
- It never went away (musiche e testo di Jon Batiste e Dan Wilson) - American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A song for my people) (musiche e testo di Scott George) - Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? (musiche e testo di Billie Eilish e Finneas O'Connell) - Barbie
Miglior documentario
- Bobi Wine: The People's President, regia di Moses Bwayo e Christopher Sharp
- The Eternal Memory, regia di Maite Alberdi
- Les Filles d'Olfa, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania
- To Kill a Tiger, regia di Nisha Pahuja
- 20 Days in Mariupol, regia di Mstyslav Černov
Miglior corto documentario
- The ABCs of Book Banning, regia di Trish Adlesic, Nazenet Habtezghi e Sheila Nevins
- The Barber of Little Rock, regia di John Hoffman e Christine Turner
- Island in Between, regia di S. Leo Chiang
- The Last Repair Shop, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, regia di Sean Wang
Miglior cortometraggio
- The After, regia di Misan Harriman
- Invincible, regia di Vincent René-Lortie e Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune, regia di Lasse Lyskjær Noer
- Red, White and Blue, regia di Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane
- La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar), regia di Wes Anderson
Miglior corto d'animazione
- Letter to a Pig, regia di Tal Kantor
- Ninety-Five Senses, regia di Jared Hess e Jerusha Hess
- Our Uniform, regia di Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme, regia di Stéphanie Clément
- War is over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, regia di Dave Mullins
