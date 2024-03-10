Acquista il giornale
Acquista il giornale
OscarOscar 2024: tutte le nomination. Chi sono i candidati per ogni categoria
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. Oscar
  4. Oscar 2024: tutte le nomination. Chi sono i candidati per ogni categoria

Oscar 2024: tutte le nomination. Chi sono i candidati per ogni categoria

L’elenco completo dei film, dei documentari, dei corti, delle pellicole d’animazione candidati alla 96esima edizione degli Academy Awards

Per approfondire:

Roma, 9 marzo 2024 – La notte degli Oscar si avvicina, manca sempre meno alla consegna degli Academy Awards 2024. Se gli Oscar alla carriera sono già stati assegnati, lo scorso 18 novembre 2023, e sono andati all’attrice Angela Bassett, al regista Mel Brooks e alla montatrice Carol Littleton, tutti gli altri vincitori sono ancora da annunciare. Come ogni anno, i premi verranno conferiti dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) durante la notte degli Oscar che avrà luogo domani, domenica 10 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood a Los Angeles. Grande soddisfazione per l'Italia: ‘Io capitano’ di Matteo Garrone è in lizza per il Miglior Film Internazionale, mentre tra i titoli con più nomination, troviamo in testa ‘Oppenheimer’ con ben 13 candidature. Seguono ‘Poor Things!’ di Yorgos Lanthimos e ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ di Martin Scorsese, con rispettivamente 11 e 10 nomination. ‘Barbie’ di Greta Gerwig, si posiziona al quarto posto con otto candidature. ‘Maestro’, la pellicola diretta e interpretata da Bradley Cooper su Leonard Bernstein ha 7 nomination, mentre ‘The Holdovers’ conta 5 candidature. Ecco una lista completa delle nomination agli Oscar 2024.

Approfondisci:

Guida alla notte degli Oscar 2024: tutto quello che c’è da sapere

Guida alla notte degli Oscar 2024: tutto quello che c’è da sapere
Approfondisci:

Pagelle e numeri degli Oscar 2024: Oppenheimer pigliatutto

Pagelle e numeri degli Oscar 2024: Oppenheimer pigliatutto

Miglior film

  • American Fiction, regia di Cord Jefferson
  • Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute), regia di Justine Triet
  • Barbie, regia di Greta Gerwig
  • The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers), regia di Alexander Payne
  • Killers of the Flower Moon, regia di Martin Scorsese
  • Maestro, regia di Bradley Cooper
  • Oppenheimer, regia di Christopher Nolan
  • Past Lives, regia di Celine Song
  • Povere creature! (Poor Things), regia di Yorgos Lanthimos
  • La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer

Miglior regia

  • Jonathan Glazer - La zona d'interesse (The zone of interest)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
  • Justine Triet - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Miglior attrice protagonista

  • Annette Bening - Nyad - Oltre l'oceano (Nyad)
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - Il colore viola (The Color Purple)
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad - Oltre l'oceano (Nyad)
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Miglior attore protagonista

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

  • Justine Triet e Arthur Harari - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)
  • David Hemingson - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
  • Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer - Maestro
  • Samy Burch e Alex Mechanik - May December
  • Celine Song - Past Lives

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

  • Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
  • Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach - Barbie
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Tony McNamara - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
  • Jonathan Glazer - La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest)

Miglior film internazionale

  • Io capitano, regia di Matteo Garrone (Italia)
  • Perfect Days, regia di Wim Wenders (Giappone)
  • La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve), regia di Juan Antonio Bayona (Spagna)
  • La sala professori (Das Lehrerzimmer), regia di İlker Çatak (Germania)
  • La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer (Regno Unito)

Miglior film d'animazione

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, regia di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson
  • Il ragazzo e l'airone (君たちはどう生きるか), regia di Hayao Miyazaki
  • Elemental, regia di Peter Sohn
  • Nimona, regia di Nick Bruno e Troy Quane
  • Il mio amico robot, regia di Pablo Berger

Miglior fotografia

  • Edward Lachman - El Conde
  • Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Matthew Libatique - Maestro
  • Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
  • Robbie Ryan - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Miglior scenografia

  • Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer - Barbie
  • Jack Fisk e Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Arthur Max e Elli Griff - Napoleon
  • Ruth de Jong e Claire Kaufmann - Oppenheimer
  • James Price, Shona Heath e Zsuzsa Mihalek - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Migliori costumi

  • Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
  • Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Janty Yates e Dave Crossman - Napoleon
  • Ellen Mirojnick - Oppenheimer
  • Holly Waddington - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

  • Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby e Ashra Kelly-Blue - Golda
  • Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou e Lori McCoy-Bell - Maestro
  • Luisa Abel - Oppenheimer
  • Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier e Josh Weston - Povere creature! (Poor Things)
  • Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí e Montse Ribé - La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve)

Migliori effetti speciali

  • Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts e Neil Corbould - The Creator
  • Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi e Tatsuji Nojima - Godzilla: Minus One 
  • Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams e Theo Bialek - Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
  • Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland e Neil Corbould - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Parte uno (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One)
  • Charley Henley, Luc Ewen, Martin Fenouillet, Simone Coco e Neil Corbould - Napoleon

Miglior montaggio

  • Laurent Sénéchal - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)
  • Kevin Tent - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
  • Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Miglior sonoro

  • Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic - The Creator
  • Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic - Maestro
  • Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Parte uno (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One)
  • Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo e Kevin O'Connell - Oppenheimer
  • Tarn Willers e Johnnie Burn - La zona d'interesse (The zone of interest)

Migliore colonna sonora originale

  • Laura Karpman - American Fiction
  • John Williams - Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)
  • Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
  • Jerskin Fendrix - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Migliore canzone originale

  • The Fire Inside (musiche e testo di Diane Warren) - Flamin' Hot
  • I'm Just Ken (musiche e testo di Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt) - Barbie
  • It never went away (musiche e testo di Jon Batiste e Dan Wilson) - American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A song for my people) (musiche e testo di Scott George) - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • What Was I Made For? (musiche e testo di Billie Eilish e Finneas O'Connell) - Barbie

Miglior documentario

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President, regia di Moses Bwayo e Christopher Sharp
  • The Eternal Memory, regia di Maite Alberdi
  • Les Filles d'Olfa, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania
  • To Kill a Tiger, regia di Nisha Pahuja
  • 20 Days in Mariupol, regia di Mstyslav Černov

Miglior corto documentario

  • The ABCs of Book Banning, regia di Trish Adlesic, Nazenet Habtezghi e Sheila Nevins
  • The Barber of Little Rock, regia di John Hoffman e Christine Turner
  • Island in Between, regia di S. Leo Chiang
  • The Last Repair Shop, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, regia di Sean Wang

Miglior cortometraggio

  • The After, regia di Misan Harriman
  • Invincible, regia di Vincent René-Lortie e Samuel Caron
  • Knight of Fortune, regia di Lasse Lyskjær Noer
  • Red, White and Blue, regia di Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane
  • La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar), regia di Wes Anderson

Miglior corto d'animazione

  • Letter to a Pig, regia di Tal Kantor
  • Ninety-Five Senses, regia di Jared Hess e Jerusha Hess
  • Our Uniform, regia di Yegane Moghaddam
  • Pachyderme, regia di Stéphanie Clément
  • War is over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, regia di Dave Mullins
è arrivato su WhatsApp

Per ricevere le notizie selezionate dalla redazione in modo semplice e sicuro

WhatsAppXPrint

© Riproduzione riservata