Oscar 2024: tutte le nomination. Chi sono i candidati per ogni categoria

Roma, 9 marzo 2024 – La notte degli Oscar si avvicina, manca sempre meno alla consegna degli Academy Awards 2024. Se gli Oscar alla carriera sono già stati assegnati, lo scorso 18 novembre 2023, e sono andati all’attrice Angela Bassett, al regista Mel Brooks e alla montatrice Carol Littleton, tutti gli altri vincitori sono ancora da annunciare. Come ogni anno, i premi verranno conferiti dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) durante la notte degli Oscar che avrà luogo domani, domenica 10 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood a Los Angeles. Grande soddisfazione per l'Italia: ‘Io capitano’ di Matteo Garrone è in lizza per il Miglior Film Internazionale, mentre tra i titoli con più nomination, troviamo in testa ‘Oppenheimer’ con ben 13 candidature. Seguono ‘Poor Things!’ di Yorgos Lanthimos e ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ di Martin Scorsese, con rispettivamente 11 e 10 nomination. ‘Barbie’ di Greta Gerwig, si posiziona al quarto posto con otto candidature. ‘Maestro’, la pellicola diretta e interpretata da Bradley Cooper su Leonard Bernstein ha 7 nomination, mentre ‘The Holdovers’ conta 5 candidature. Ecco una lista completa delle nomination agli Oscar 2024.

American Fiction, regia di Cord Jefferson

Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute), regia di Justine Triet

Barbie, regia di Greta Gerwig

The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers), regia di Alexander Payne

Killers of the Flower Moon, regia di Martin Scorsese

Maestro, regia di Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer, regia di Christopher Nolan

Past Lives, regia di Celine Song

Povere creature! (Poor Things), regia di Yorgos Lanthimos

La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer - La zona d'interesse (The zone of interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Justine Triet - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Annette Bening - Nyad - Oltre l'oceano (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - Il colore viola (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad - Oltre l'oceano (Nyad)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Justine Triet e Arthur Harari - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)

David Hemingson - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer - Maestro

Samy Burch e Alex Mechanik - May December

Celine Song - Past Lives

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach - Barbie

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer - La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest)

Io capitano, regia di Matteo Garrone (Italia)

Perfect Days, regia di Wim Wenders (Giappone)

La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve), regia di Juan Antonio Bayona (Spagna)

La sala professori (Das Lehrerzimmer), regia di İlker Çatak (Germania)

La zona d'interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer (Regno Unito)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, regia di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson

Il ragazzo e l'airone (君たちはどう生きるか), regia di Hayao Miyazaki

Elemental, regia di Peter Sohn

Nimona, regia di Nick Bruno e Troy Quane

Il mio amico robot, regia di Pablo Berger

Edward Lachman - El Conde

Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique - Maestro

Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer

Robbie Ryan - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer - Barbie

Jack Fisk e Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon

Arthur Max e Elli Griff - Napoleon

Ruth de Jong e Claire Kaufmann - Oppenheimer

James Price, Shona Heath e Zsuzsa Mihalek - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Migliori costumi

Jacqueline Durran - Barbie

Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates e Dave Crossman - Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnick - Oppenheimer

Holly Waddington - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby e Ashra Kelly-Blue - Golda

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou e Lori McCoy-Bell - Maestro

Luisa Abel - Oppenheimer

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier e Josh Weston - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí e Montse Ribé - La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve)

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts e Neil Corbould - The Creator

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi e Tatsuji Nojima - Godzilla: Minus One

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams e Theo Bialek - Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland e Neil Corbould - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Parte uno (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One)

Charley Henley, Luc Ewen, Martin Fenouillet, Simone Coco e Neil Corbould - Napoleon

Laurent Sénéchal - Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d'une chute)

Kevin Tent - The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon

Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic - The Creator

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic - Maestro

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Parte uno (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One)

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo e Kevin O'Connell - Oppenheimer

Tarn Willers e Johnnie Burn - La zona d'interesse (The zone of interest)

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

John Williams - Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix - Povere creature! (Poor Things)

The Fire Inside (musiche e testo di Diane Warren) - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken (musiche e testo di Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt) - Barbie

It never went away (musiche e testo di Jon Batiste e Dan Wilson) - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A song for my people) (musiche e testo di Scott George) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? (musiche e testo di Billie Eilish e Finneas O'Connell) - Barbie

Bobi Wine: The People's President, regia di Moses Bwayo e Christopher Sharp

The Eternal Memory, regia di Maite Alberdi

Les Filles d'Olfa, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania

To Kill a Tiger, regia di Nisha Pahuja

20 Days in Mariupol, regia di Mstyslav Černov

The ABCs of Book Banning, regia di Trish Adlesic, Nazenet Habtezghi e Sheila Nevins

The Barber of Little Rock, regia di John Hoffman e Christine Turner

Island in Between, regia di S. Leo Chiang

The Last Repair Shop, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, regia di Sean Wang

The After, regia di Misan Harriman

Invincible, regia di Vincent René-Lortie e Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune, regia di Lasse Lyskjær Noer

Red, White and Blue, regia di Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane

La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar), regia di Wes Anderson