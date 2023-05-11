Monika Linkité e la sua ‘Stay’, chi è la cantante della Lituania all’Eurovision

Monika Linkyté è la cantante portabandiera della Lituania all'Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il brano 'Stay'. Trent'anni, un album in studio e uno dal vivo e ventisei singoli pubblicati: la cantante lituana è in attività dal 2007 e dai suoi inizi molte cose sono cambiate. Anzitutto il suo modo di fare musica, oggi più maturo e sicuro. E poi i palcoscenici sui quali si è esibita: basti pensare che l'album 'Walk with me' pubblicato il 17 settembre 2015 ha portato premi e certificazioni di copie vendute alla cantante. Il genere di Monika Linkyté è un pop elettronico che non disdegna le ballatone tutte cuore e voce. Esempio evidente è proprio 'Stay'. Diverso fra i suoi brani è 'Po Dangum', che sino ad oggi ha ottenuto il maggior successo su Spotify con un milione e 382mila ascolti.

Il testo di 'Stay'

I've carried sadness with me I hid it well since sixteen And all the crying, all the fighting You kept putting out the fire That burned so bright within me As I look back through all these years To broken dreams, disguising fear Being someone that I'm really not Now I am drowning in my bed And life has gone out of my hands Happiness seems further than the moon Just stay with me My heart is bleeding I need your healing Wait for me Well, it ain't easy To love someone like me My heart is beating, my heart is beating My heart is beating, finally, my heart is beating My heart is beating, my heart is beating My heart is beating, finally, my heart is beating I took it all on myself I asked for nobody's help Had to taste it and embrace it All the bitterness of failure To find myself within me Just stay with me My heart is bleeding I need your healing Wait for me Well, it ain't easy To love someone like me My heart is beating, my heart is beating My heart is beating, finally, my heart is beating My heart is beating, my heart is beating My heart is beating, finally, my heart is beating Just stay, just stay, ooh Čiūto tūto Čiūto tūto Čiūto tūto Čiūto tūto Čiūto tūto Čiūto tūto

La traduzione di 'Stay'

'Resta'

Ho portato della tristezza dentro di me La nascondo bene dai sedici anni E tutti i pianti, tutti i litigi Continuavi a estinguere il fuoco Che bruciava così ardente in me Mentre ripenso a tutti quegli anni Ai sogni infranti, che nascondevano paura Essere qualcuno che in realtà non sono Adesso sto annegando a letto E la vita mi è sfuggita di mano La felicità sembra più lontana della luna Resta con me Il mio cuore sta sanguinando Ho bisogno che tu mi guarisca Aspettami Beh, non è semplice Amare qualcuno come me (Oh-oh-oh) Il mio cuore sta battendo, (oh-oh-oh) il mio cuore sta battendo (Oh-oh-oh) Il mio cuore sta battendo, finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo (Oh-oh-oh) Il mio cuore sta battendo, (oh-oh-oh) il mio cuore sta battendo (Oh-oh-oh) Il mio cuore sta battendo, finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo Mi sono accollata tutto addosso (Hey, hey, hey) Non ho chiesto l'aiuto di nessuno Dovevo provarla e poi accettarla Tutta l'amarezza del fallimento Per trovare me stessa in me Resta con me Il mio cuore sta sanguinando Ho bisogno che tu mi guarisca Aspettami Beh, non è semplice Amare qualcuno come me (Oh-oh-oh) Il mio cuore sta battendo, (oh-oh-oh) il mio cuore sta battendo (Oh-oh-oh) Il mio cuore sta battendo, finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo (Oh-oh-oh) Il mio cuore sta battendo, (oh-oh-oh) il mio cuore sta battendo (Oh-oh-oh) Il mio cuore sta battendo, finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo Resta (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)37 Resta, ooh (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)