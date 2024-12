Chi è al-Jolani, nuovo padrone della Siria: il veterano dell’Isis che veste i panni del moderato

Roma, 9 dicembre 2024 – Sorprendentemente non assume mai la posa del vincitore, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, l’uomo alla guida dei ribelli che hanno abbattuto il regime siriano. Finora, almeno.

(FILES) Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) chief Abu Mohamed al-Jolani checks the damage following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province at the border with Turkey, on February 7, 2023. Jolani is the leader of the Islamist alliance that spearheaded an offensive late November 2024 that rebels say brought down President Bashar al-Assad and ended five decades of Baath Party rule in Syria on December 8, 2024. During the offensive, he started signing his statements under his real name -- Ahmed al-Sharaa. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP)