Corteo pro Gaza, scontri a Bologna A Bologna, police and carabinieri clashed with activists protesting outside the Rai headquarters. The demonstration, organized by Palestinian youth groups, aimed to have a statement read during the regional news broadcast. Tensions escalated, resulting in clashes and the throwing of objects, but no injuries were reported. The protesters eventually obtained a partial reading of their document. Politicians criticized the use of force, calling for an explanation from the government.