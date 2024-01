Open Arms: Salvini, 'con mio Governo nessun morto in mare' Matteo Salvini, leader of the Lega party, claims that during his tenure as Interior Minister, no tragic incidents involving migrants occurred, unlike after his term. He defends his government's policy of combating human trafficking and involving Europe. Salvini faces charges of kidnapping and abuse of office for refusing to allow 147 migrants rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms to disembark in August 2019. He expresses pride in his actions and prepares to defend himself in court.