Chi è Reiley, all’Eurovision 2023 con la Danimarca

Rani Petersen, ovvero Reiley: 27 anni e un recente passato in America per registrare musica. Il che lo ha poi portato a firmare un contratto con la Atlantic Records. E ad ottenere, nel 2021, un inatteso successo in Corea del Sud con il singolo 'Let it ring'. Reiley è nato nelle Isole Faroe ma rappresenta la Danimarca all'Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con la canzone 'Breaking my heart'. Una curiosità: in questa edizione della manifestazione musicale due canzoni hanno un titolo molto simile, ovvero quella di Reiley e 'Break a broken heart' di Andrew Lambrou che rappresenta Cipro. La canzone di Reiley è però maggiormente caratterizzata da effetti vocali e un ritornello diretto che colpisce. Una canzone dal tono evidentemente pop, che però rimane in testa.

Il testo di 'Breaking my heart'

Do you remember? Said it'd be easier if I was dead Cause whenever You try to start something I'm in my head Pink skies, red wine I called you mine September I'll make it by your side I'm in love Come meet me in the middle I got lost Still thinking of September If we could go back to the start Bet we'd still be falling apart I'm not scared to love you But I'm scared of breaking my heart If we could go back to the start Bet we'd still be falling apart I'm not scared to love you But I'm scared of breaking my heart Now I remember I used to tell you all my deepest fears When fighting You used them just to force some tears Pink skies Just like when we were fine September Now I'm quiet by your side I'm in love Come meet me in the middle I got lost Still thinking of September If we could go back to the start Bet we'd still be falling apart I'm not scared to love you But I'm scared of breaking my heart If we could go back to the start Bet we'd still be falling apart I'm not scared to love you But I'm scared of breaking my heart If we go back to the start You'd still be breaking my heart If we go back to the start You'd still be breaking my heart I'm in love Come meet me in the middle I got lost Still thinking of September If we could go back to the start Bet we'd still be falling apart I'm not scared to love you But I'm scared of breaking my heart If we could go back to the start Bet we'd still be falling apart I'm not scared to love you But I'm scared of breaking my heart If we go back to the start You'd still be breaking my heart If we go back to the start You'd still be breaking my heart If we go back to the start You'd still be breaking my heart If we go back to the start You'd still be breaking my heart

La traduzione di 'Breaking my heart'

'Spezzarmi il cuore'

Ti ricordi? Dicesti che sarebbe stato più facile se fossi morto Perché ogni volta Che cerchi di cominciare qualcosa, sono nella mia testa Cieli rosa Vino rosso, ti ho chiamata mia Settembre Nudo al tuo fianco Tira e molla Vieni a incontrarmi nel mezzo Mi sono perso Pensando ancora a settembre Se potessimo ritornare all'inizio Scommetto che cadremmo ancora a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se potessimo ritornare all'inizio Scommetto che cadremmo ancora a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Adesso ricordo Ti raccontavo tutte le mie paure più profonde Quando litigavamo Le usavi solo per forzare qualche lacrima Cieli rosa Proprio come quando stavamo bene Settembre Adesso piango al tuo fianco Tira e molla Vieni a incontrarmi nel mezzo Mi sono perso Pensando ancora a settembre Se potessimo ritornare all'inizio Scommetto che cadremmo ancora a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se potessimo ritornare all'inizio Scommetto che cadremmo ancora a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore (Spezzarmi il cuore) Se torniamo all'inizio Riusciresti ancora a spezzarmi il cuore Se torniamo all'inizio Riusciresti ancora a spezzarmi il cuore Tira e molla Vieni a incontrarmi nel mezzo Mi sono perso Pensando ancora a settembre Se potessimo ritornare all'inizio Scommetto che cadremmo ancora a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se potessimo ritornare all'inizio Scommetto che cadremmo ancora a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se torniamo all'inizio Riusciresti ancora a spezzarmi il cuore Se torniamo all'inizio Riusciresti ancora a spezzarmi il cuore Se torniamo all'inizio Riusciresti ancora a spezzarmi il cuore Se torniamo all'inizio Riusciresti ancora a spezzarmi il cuore