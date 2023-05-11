Victor Vernicos, chi è il cantante più giovane dell’Eurovision

Inizia come una ballatona classica e strappalacrime e poi si sviluppa come un brano dei Bastille e ti ritrovi a battere il piede a tempo: ecco 'What they say' di Victor Vernicos, che rappresenta la Grecia all'Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Il cantautore greco ha soli 16 anni ed è senza dubbio il più giovane partecipante a questa edizione della manifestazione musicale. Ha otto singoli alle spalle, molti di più rispetto ad altri cantanti ben più adulti di lui. Victor Vernicos ha la musica nel dna, visto che sin da bambino ha preso lezioni di canto e di musica. Oggi sa suonare chitarra e pianoforte. Ha scritto la sua prima canzone a undici anni. E ora, soltanto cinque anni dopo, è sul palco dell'Eurovision Song Contest.

Il testo di 'What they say'

Late August Feet start to shake heart starts to ache Can’t focus Panic, I lay on the floor and I hate that I’m holding on My lungs will break can’t stop to make My mind up Time starts to rain clouds not afraid Of the pain they giving Anxious to where I’m breathing Can’t say that I am longing for Another day to break my spirit Insane and I can’t tell who’s winning Wish this was something I could just ignore Well you know what they say Lost souls make sure no one loses their way Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate And I save all the others cause for me it’s too Nostalgic mind I miss the days when my heart wouldn’t ache and I’m drowning, time Quicksand of life, we don’t livе to die Now I’m trying to fight All of the lights that leavе me so blind As a writer But I’m not an actor no I don’t live my own life And I hate my feelings I’m overwhelmed and heated Can’t say that I am longing for Another day to break my spirit Insane and I can tell who’s winning Wish this was something I could just ignore Well you know what they say Lost souls make sure no one loses their way Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate And I save all the others cause for me it’s too Well you know what they say Lost souls make sure no one loses their way Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate And I save all the others cause for me it’s too I’ll save all the others ’cause for me it’s too late Well, you know what they say Let’s all make sure no one loses their way I almost can’t stand seeing others in pain I am bold, now I got too much on my plate And I’ll save all the others ’cause for me it’s too Let’s all make sure no one loses their way I almost can’t stand seeing others in pain I am bold, now I got too much on my plate And I’ll save all the others ’cause for me it’s too late

La traduzione di 'What they say'

'Quello che dicono' Fine agosto I piedi iniziano a tremare, il cuore inizia a far male Non riesco a concentrarmi Panico, mi sdraio sul pavimento e odio Che sto trattenendo I miei polmoni si romperanno Non riesco a smettere di prendere una decisione Il tempo inizia a piovere, le nuvole non hanno paura Del dolore che stanno dando Ansioso nel modo in cui respiro Non posso dire che sto desiderando Un altro giorno per spezzare il mio spirito Folle e posso dire chi sta vincendo Vorrei che fosse qualcosa che potevo semplicemente ignorare Beh, sai cosa dicono Le anime perse si assicurano che nessuno si perda Chi è ferito non sopporta di vedere gli altri soffrire Oh, io sono entrambi, ora ho troppo nel mio piatto E salvo tutti gli altri, perché lo è anche per me Mente nostalgica Mi mancano i giorni in cui il mio cuore non soffriva E sto annegando Il tempo, sabbie mobili della vita Non viviamo per morire Ora sto cercando di combattere Tutte le luci che mi lasciano così cieco Come scrittore ma non come attore No, non vivo la mia vita E odio i miei sentimenti Sono sopraffatto e accaldato Non posso dire che sto desiderando Un altro giorno per spezzare il mio spirito Folle e posso dire chi sta vincendo Vorrei che fosse qualcosa che potevo semplicemente ignorare Beh, sai cosa dicono Le anime perse si assicurano che nessuno si perda Chi è ferito non sopporta di vedere gli altri soffrire Oh, io sono entrambi, ora ho troppo nel mio piatto E salvo tutti gli altri, perché lo è anche per me o si Beh, sai cosa dicono Le anime perse si assicurano che nessuno si perda Chi è ferito non sopporta di vedere gli altri soffrire Oh, io sono entrambi, ora ho troppo nel mio piatto E salvo tutti gli altri perché per me è troppo tardi