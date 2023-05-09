Eurovision, i Sudden Lights rappresentano la Lettonia

Andrejs Reinis Zitmanis, Kārlis Matīss Zitmanis, Kārlis Vārtiņš e Mārtiņš Matīss Zemītis formano i Sudden Lights, gruppo musicale che rappresenta la Lettonia all'Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il brano 'Aijā'. Il gruppo musicale è attivo dal 2012 e in questi undici anni ha pubblicato tre album in studio e sedici singoli. Una media di 191mila ascoltatori mensili su Spotify è il risultato in streaming della band lettone. I brani da ascoltare per conoscere meglio i Sudden Lights sono 'Klusumi', 'Laternas' e 'Siltas vasaras ena'.

Il testo di 'Aijā'

You said some words didn’t hear you fall asleep People were talking louder from my TV screen I heard them scream it was too dark to see Don’t cry I’ll try to say the right words at the right times Sing you lullabies Please, don’t wake up Wake up Used to think we live in a world so beautiful You see, I think I don’t believe in this stuff anymore Don’t cry I’ll try to say the right words at the right times Sing you lullabies Please, don’t wake up Wake up Don’t cry I’ll try to say the right words at the right times Sing you lullabies Please, don’t wake up Wake up Please don’t make me wake Pleaѕe, don’t wake up Wake up Aijā, aijā Saldā miegā Aijā, aijā Sаldā miegā

La traduzione di 'Aijā'

Hai detto alcune parole, non ti ho sentita addormentarti Gente stava parlando più forte dallo schermo della mia televisione Li ho sentiti gridare, era troppo buio per vedere Non piangere Proverò a dire le parole giuste al momento giusto Ti canterò ninne-nanne Ti prego, non svegliarti, svegliarti Pensi ancora che viviamo in un mondo così bello Vedi, penso di non credere più in questa roba Non piangere Proverò a dire le parole giuste al momento giusto Ti canterò ninne-nanne Ti prego, non svegliarti, svegliarti Non piangere Proverò a dire le parole giuste al momento giusto Ti canterò ninne-nanne Ti prego, non svegliarti, svegliarti Ti prego, non farmi svegliare Non farmi svegliare (Ti prego) Non farmi svegliare (Non svegliarti, svegliarti) Ah Ah-ah-ah-ah... Su, su Dolce sonno Su, su Dolce sonno