Gustaph all’Eurovision per il Belgio: la carriera del cantante

Un po' Simply Red, un po' vocalist, un po' dance: Gustaph si presenta all'Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con 'Because of you', brano perfetto per gli esercizi in palestra. La canzone ricorda anche molto da vicino 'Moving on up' degli M People. Insomma, con Gustaph si balla. Il cantante e pianista belga - vero nome Stef Caers, noto anche in passato con lo pseudonimo di Steffen - è fra i più longevi dal punto di vista degli anni di attività nel mondo della musica fra i partecipanti di quest'anno all'Eurovision Song Contest. Gustaph, 43 anni, ha cominciato ad avere un certo seguito addirittura nel 2000, con il brano 'Gonna lose you'. Per alcuni anni ha preferito lavorare come corista di alcuni artisti fiamminghi, per poi tornare, nel 2014 a concentrarsi sulla propria carriera da solista con lo pseudonimo di Gustaph. Ora eccolo all'Eurovision Song Contest di Liverpool come rappresentante del Belgio.

Il testo di 'Because of you'

And when the world got me going crazy I'll carry on And it's all because of you Because of you Remember when they told us "You're not good enough"? And then you came into my life And you changed my world for good Told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday Well, life is too short and we sure got to celebrate And when the world got me going crazy I carry on 'Cause I know I'm strong When the world got me going crazy I carry on And it's all because of you Because of you Remember when they tried to break us? Well, look at us now You told me the right thing at the right time You got me feeling wild Now I love myself much more than I did yesterday 'Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate Hey, yeah And when the world got me going crazy I carry on 'Cause I know I'm strong When the world got me going crazy I carry on And it's all because of- I'll carry on despite of the things they said and done They'll never kill this fire Your love will take me higher It's all because of you Because of you Well, because of you Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day, yeah And when the world got me going crazy I carry on See, I carry on because of you When the world got me going crazy I carry on (Said I carry on) And when the world got me going crazy See, I will carry on And it's all because of you Because of you Because of you

La traduzione di 'Because of you'

'Grazie a te' E da quando il mondo mi ha fatto perdere la testa Sono andato avanti Ed è tutto grazie a te Grazie a te Ricordi quando ci dicevano "Non siete bravi abbastanza"? E poi sei arrivato nella mia vita Sì, hai cambiato il mio mondo per sempre (Sì, woo) Mi hai detto di amare me stesso un po' di più rispetto a prima Beh, la vita è troppo corta e sicuramente dobbiamo festeggiare E da quando il mondo mi ha fatto perdere la testa Sono andato avanti Perché so che sono forte E da quando il mondo mi ha fatto perdere la testa Sono andato avanti Ed è tutto grazie a te grazie a te Ricordi quando hanno provato a farci separare? Beh, guardaci ora Mi hai detto la cosa giusta al momento giusto E mi hai fatto sentire selvaggio (Sì, woo)

Mi hai detto di amare me stesso un po' di più rispetto a prima Beh, la vita è troppo corta e sicuramente dobbiamo festeggiare Hey, sì E da quando il mondo mi ha fatto perdere la testa Sono andato avanti Perché so che sono forte E da quando il mondo mi ha fatto perdere la testa Sono andato avanti Ed è tutto grazie a— Andrò avanti nonostante le cose che hanno detto e fatto Non spegneranno mai questo fuoco Il tuo amore mi porterà sempre più in alto Ed è tutto grazie a te Grazie a te Beh, grazie a te E' grazie a te che vado avanti, piccolo, piccolo, per un giorno più luminoso (Sì)

E da quando il mondo mi ha fatto perdere la testa (Sono andato avanti) Guarda, sono andato avanti grazie a te... (E da quando il mondo mi ha fatto perdere la testa) Oh... (Sono andato avanti) Ho detto che sono andato avanti... E da quando il mondo mi ha fatto (perdere la testa) Guarda, andrò avanti Ed è tutto grazie a te Grazie a te Grazie a te