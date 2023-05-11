Andrew Lambrou e la sua ballata per Cipro all’Eurovision 2023

Andrew Lambrou porta Cipro sul palco dell’Eurovision Song Contest di Liverpool con ‘Break a broken heart’, una ballatona tutta cuore ed effetti vocali con un attacco alla ‘Duemilamimuti’ di Mara Sattei. Andrew Lambrou è nato in Australia da genitori greco-ciprioti e il suo legame con Cipro è sempre stato molto forte. Ha studiato musica praticamente sin dalla culla, tanto che il primo premio che ha vinto risale a quando aveva solo 5 anni. Nato nel 1998, nel 2013 era già noto su YouTube per una cover di ‘My immortal’ degli Evanescence che ha fatto il giro del mondo. Poi ha partecipato a X-Factor, non riuscendo però ad andare oltre gli Home Visit. Dal 2013 a oggi ha pubblicato solo qualche singolo.
Il testo di ‘Break a broken heart’
The lights went out
I hit the ground
You didn't mind that I was bleeding out
You filled my life
With minor songs
I loved you but you loved to do me wrong
I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes
I see you
For who you are
But you can't break a broken heart
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
You tear me up and move on to another
I'm torn apart but I am a survivor
You can't, you can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
An all-time low
But I get by
And over you I'll find the highest high
You did your best
To do your worst
I got used to all the ways it hurt
Feel the fever telling me that I need her
Science fiction turning into an addiction
I see you
For who you are
But you can't break a broken heart
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
You tear me up and move on to another
I'm torn apart but I am a survivor
You can't, you can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh, I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red lights, flashes, rising from the ashes
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I'm torn apart but I am a survivor
You can't break a
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can't, you can't break a broken heart
You can't, you can't, you can't break a broken heart
You can't, you can't break a broken heart
You can't
You can't break a broken heart
La traduzione di ‘Break a broken heart’
‘Rompere un cuore già spezzato’
Le luci si sono spente
Io ho sbattuto sul pavimento
Non ti è importato che io stessi piangendo
Hai riempito la mia vita
Di canzoni minori
Io ti amavo, ma a te piaceva farmi male
Mi manca il tuo bacio, benzina e un fiammifero
Luci rosse, flash, uscendo fuori dalle ceneri
Ti vedo
Per chi sei davvero
Ma non puoi spezzare... un cuore spezzato
Mi tiri su e mi lasci sulla grondaia
Mi distruggi e passi a un altro
Sono a pezzi ma sopravviverò
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
No-o-o
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
No-o-o
Un minimo storico
Ma ne uscirò
E oltre te troverò il massimo
Hai fatto del tuo meglio
Per dare il tuo peggio
Mi sono abituato a tutti i modi in cui faceva male
Sentire la febbre dirmi che ho bisogno di lei
Fantascienza che diventa una dipendenza
Ti vedo
Per chi sei davvero
Ma non puoi spezzare... un cuore spezzato
Mi tiri su e mi lasci sulla grondaia
Mi distruggi e passi a un altro
Sono a pezzi ma sopravviverò
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
No-o-o
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
No-o-o
Mi manca il tuo bacio, benzina e un fiammifero
Luci rosse, flash, uscendo fuori dalle ceneri
Mi tiri su e mi lasci sulla grondaia
Mi distruggi e passi a un altro
Sono a pezzi ma sopravviverò
Non puoi spezzare un...
No-o.o
Non puoi spezzare un cuore...
No-o-o
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi...
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato