Andrew Lambrou e la sua ballata per Cipro all’Eurovision 2023

Andrew Lambrou porta Cipro sul palco dell’Eurovision Song Contest di Liverpool con ‘Break a broken heart’, una ballatona tutta cuore ed effetti vocali con un attacco alla ‘Duemilamimuti’ di Mara Sattei. Andrew Lambrou è nato in Australia da genitori greco-ciprioti e il suo legame con Cipro è sempre stato molto forte. Ha studiato musica praticamente sin dalla culla, tanto che il primo premio che ha vinto risale a quando aveva solo 5 anni. Nato nel 1998, nel 2013 era già noto su YouTube per una cover di ‘My immortal’ degli Evanescence che ha fatto il giro del mondo. Poi ha partecipato a X-Factor, non riuscendo però ad andare oltre gli Home Visit. Dal 2013 a oggi ha pubblicato solo qualche singolo.

Il testo di ‘Break a broken heart’

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn't mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you

For who you are

But you can't break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

You tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

An all-time low

But I get by

And over you I'll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you

For who you are

But you can't break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

You tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh, I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red lights, flashes, rising from the ashes

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't break a

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't, you can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't

You can't break a broken heart

La traduzione di ‘Break a broken heart’

‘Rompere un cuore già spezzato’

Le luci si sono spente

Io ho sbattuto sul pavimento

Non ti è importato che io stessi piangendo

Hai riempito la mia vita

Di canzoni minori

Io ti amavo, ma a te piaceva farmi male

Mi manca il tuo bacio, benzina e un fiammifero

Luci rosse, flash, uscendo fuori dalle ceneri

Ti vedo

Per chi sei davvero

Ma non puoi spezzare... un cuore spezzato

Mi tiri su e mi lasci sulla grondaia

Mi distruggi e passi a un altro

Sono a pezzi ma sopravviverò

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

No-o-o

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

No-o-o

Un minimo storico

Ma ne uscirò

E oltre te troverò il massimo

Hai fatto del tuo meglio

Per dare il tuo peggio

Mi sono abituato a tutti i modi in cui faceva male

Sentire la febbre dirmi che ho bisogno di lei

Fantascienza che diventa una dipendenza

Ti vedo

Per chi sei davvero

Ma non puoi spezzare... un cuore spezzato

Mi tiri su e mi lasci sulla grondaia

Mi distruggi e passi a un altro

Sono a pezzi ma sopravviverò

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

No-o-o

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

No-o-o

Mi manca il tuo bacio, benzina e un fiammifero

Luci rosse, flash, uscendo fuori dalle ceneri

Mi tiri su e mi lasci sulla grondaia

Mi distruggi e passi a un altro

Sono a pezzi ma sopravviverò

Non puoi spezzare un...

No-o.o

Non puoi spezzare un cuore...

No-o-o

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi...

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato