Borsa Milano in calo (-0,3%), A2a e Saipem in ribasso, Iveco in crescita Piazza Affari remains weak after over two and a half hours of trading, with the Ftse Mib index down 0.3%. The yield on Italian BTPs is up 2.9 points to 3.75%. A2a (-2.5%) and Saipem (-1.97%) are experiencing selling pressure, while Mediolanum (+2.36%) and Azimut (+1.3%) are performing well.