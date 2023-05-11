Australia all’Eurovision con i Voyager: chi sono

Sono tante le band in gara all’Eurovision Song Contest 202 3 e tutte quelle che ci sono hanno una grande energia. I Voyager rappresentano l’Australia sul palco di Liverpool. I cinque componenti della band australiana sono Danny Estrin (voce), Simone Dow (chitarra), Scott Kay (chitarra), Alex Canion (basso) e Ashley Doodkorte (batteria) e tutti e cinque sono autori di ‘Promise’, la canzone che portano all’Eurovision. Un brano eletto pop che ricorda molto atmosfere alla Muse, con l’inserimento di un inaspettato special metal.

Per conoscere meglio la band - su Spotify il gruppo ha una media di 225mila ascolti mensili - oltre a ‘Promise’ (che è il brano di punta con poco più di un milione e mezzo di ascolti in streaming fino ad oggi) è consigliabile ascoltare anche ‘Ascension’, decisamente più rock ma con alcuni richiami a ‘Promise’, e canzoni come ‘Dreamer’ e ‘Colours’.

Il testo di ‘Promise’

Have you ever done anything like this before? Have you ever done anything like this before? If you’ve never done anything like this before Then you haven’t been alive

Have you ever shut all the open doors Have you ever just walked on out on your own Have you ever just lost your mind when you try to unwind Or are you coming right back for more?

I’m here tonight Promise me you’ll hold me till I die I’m by your side Promise me it’s gonna Promise me it’s gonna be alright

Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh Promise me it’s gonna be alright Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh Promise me it’s gonna be alright

Have you ever been alone too much Have you ever prayed for human touch Have you ever just lost a little part of you To find a little something new?

Cross my heart Till the sky turns red in the sunrise Since you told me everything’s alright Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh Since you told me everything’s alright Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh Promise me it’s gonna be alright

I’m here tonight Promise me you’ll hold me till I die I’m by your side Promise me it’s gonna Promise me it’s gonna Promise me it’s gonna be alright

Alright (Cross my heart Till the sky turns red in the sunrise) Promise me it’ѕ gonna be alright (Be аlright!)

Alright

La traduzione di ‘Promise’

‘Prometti’

Hai mai fatto qualcosa come questo prima?

Hai mai fatto qualcosa come questo prima?

Se non hai mai fatto qualcosa come questo prima

Allora non hai vissuto

Hai mai chiuso tutte le porte aperte

Te ne sei mai andato per conto tuo

Hai mai perso la testa

Quando cercavi di rilassarti

O stai subito tornando indietro per averne ancora?

Sono qui stanotte

Promettimi che mi stringerai finché non muoio

Sono al tuo fianco

Promettimi che

Promettimi che andrà tutto bene

(Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh

Promettimi che andrà tutto bene

(Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh)

Promettimi che andrà tutto bene

(Promettimi che andrà tutto bene)

Sei mai stato solo troppo a lungo

Hai mai pregato per il tocco umano

Hai mai perso una parte di te stesso per cercare qualcosina di nuovo?

(Croce sul cuore finché il cielo si fa rosso al tramonto)

Visto che mi hai detto che va tutto bene

(Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh)

Visto che mi hai detto che va tutto bene

(Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh)

Promettimi che andrà tutto- (bene)

Sono qui stanotte

Promettimi che mi stringerai finché non muoio

Sono al tuo fianco

Promettimi che

Promettimi che

Promettimi che andrà tutto bene

Bene

(Finché il cielo si fa rosso al tramonto)

Promettimi che andrà tutto bene (Tutto bene)

Tutto bene