Golden Globe 2024: le nomination e dove seguire le premiazioni

Nella notte fra oggi domenica 7 e domani lunedì 8 gennaio si svolge la cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Globe, riconoscimento fra i più prestigiosi nel mondo del cinema. Al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles si svolgono quelli che di fatto sono l'anticamera degli Oscar e l'attesa è altissima. Non solo film: anche le migliori serie tv vengono premiate con i Golden Globe.

In Italia non saranno trasmessi in diretta. La cerimonia quest'anno passa dalla rete televisiva Nbc alla Cbs. La premiazione avviene a partire dalle 2 di notte ora italiana e dovrebbe concludersi all'alba. E’ possibile però seguire l’andamento delle premiazioni sul sito dei Golden Globe.

Ecco tutte le candidature ai Golden Globe 2024.

Golden Globe per il miglior film drammatico

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) “Maestro” (Netflix) “Past Lives” (A24) “The Zone of Interest” (A24) “Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon)

Golden Globe per il miglior film commedia o musicale

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) “Poor Things”,(Searchlight Pictures) “American Fiction” (MGM) “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) “May December” (Netflix) “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Golden Globe per il miglior film non in inglese

Anatomia di una caduta (Francia – Justine Tier) Foglie al vento (Finlandia – Aki Kaurismäki) Io capitano (Italia – Matteo Garrone) Past Lives (Usa – Cecile Song) La società della neve (Spagna – J.A Bayona) La zona d’interesse (UK/USA – Jonathan Glazer)

Golden Globe per il miglior regista

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro” Greta Gerwig — “Barbie” Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things” Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Golden Globe per la migliore sceneggiatura

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese “Past Lives” — Celine Song “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in un film drammatico

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro” Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Colman Domingo — “Rustin” Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers" Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Golden Globe per la migliore attrice in un film drammatico

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Carey Mulligan – “Maestro” Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall” Annette Bening — “Nyad” Greta Lee — “Past Lives” Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario” Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka” Matt Damon — “Air” Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers” Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid” Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Golden Globe per la migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings” Natalie Portman – “May December” Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves” Margot Robbie – “Barbie” Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things” Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling — “Barbie” Charles Melton — “May December” Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Golden Globe per la migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple” Jodie Foster — “Nyad” Julianne Moore — “May December” Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn” Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Golden Globe per la migliore colonna sonora originale

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Golden Globe per la migliore canzone originale

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” di Billie Eilish e Finneas “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond e John Spiker “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” di Lenny Kravitz

Golden Globe per il miglior film d’animazione

“The Boy and the Heron” “Elemental” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” “Suzume” “Wish”

Golden Globe per il miglior blockbuster

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney) “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films) “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures) “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures) “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures) “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Golden Globe per la miglior serie drammatica

“1923” (Paramount+) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Diplomat” (Netflix) “The Last of Us” (HBO) “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) “Succession” (HBO)

Golden Globe per la miglior serie commedia o musicale

“The Bear” (FX) “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee) “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) “Barry” (HBO)

Golden Globe per la miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione

“Beef” “Lessons in Chemistry” “Daisy Jones & the Six” “All the Light We Cannot See” “Fellow Travelers” “Fargo”

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO) Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO) Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO) Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+) Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Helen Mirren – “1923” Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us” Keri Russell – “The Diplomat” Sarah Snook – “Succession” Imelda Staunton – “The Crown” Emma Stone – “The Curse”

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale

Bill Hader – “Barry” Steve Martin – “Only Muders in the Building” Jason Segel – “Shrinking” Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers” Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six” Jon Hamm — “Fargo” Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers” David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six” Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry” Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death” Juno Temple — “Fargo” Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers” Ali Wong — “Beef”

Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” James Marsden — “Jury Duty” Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear” Alan Ruck — “Succession” Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” Abby Elliott — “The Bear” Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets” J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession” Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building” Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Golden Globe per il miglior stand-up comico

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I” Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”