Quanto vale l’effetto Taylor

Matteo Massi

Quanto vale l'effetto Taylor
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry e Lenny Kravitz sul red carpet Mtv VM Awards
12 set 2024
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry e Lenny Kravitz sul red carpet Mtv VM Awards

Roma, 12 set. (askanews) - Taylor Swift, Katy Perry con Orlando Bloom, Cindi Lauper e altre mega star sul tappeto rosso degli MTV Video Music Awards. La pop star di "Shake it Off" ha vinto sette premi in totale, tra cui Video of the Year e Entertainer of the Year. Sul red carpet anche Lenny Kravitz, Paris Hilton e la sorella Nikki, e ancora Shawn Mendes, il rapper Lil Nas X e la cantautrice cubana con cittadinanza messicana naturalizzata statunitense Camila Cabello.

