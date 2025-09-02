A Venezia The Rock ed Emily Blunt, red carpet "The Smashing Machine" Lido di Venezia, 2 set. (askanews) - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Emily Blunt e il resto del cast del biopic sulle MMA "The Smashing Machine" sfilano sul red carpet della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, prima apparizione di Johnson in un festival europeo. Nel film diretto da Benny Safdie, l'ex wrestler diventato attore Johnson interpreta Mark Kerr, ex celebre lottatore di arti marziali miste statunitense degli anni '90 e 2000, anche lui sul tappeto rosso.