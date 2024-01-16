Australian Open, Trevisan, Cocciaretto e Zeppieri avanzano al secondo turno

Martina Trevisan, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Giulio Zeppieri have advanced to the second round of the Australian Open tennis tournament. The 30-year-old Florentine, ranked 59th in the world, defeated the 26-year-old Mexican Renata Zarazua (ranked 97th) with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old from Ancona, ranked 66th, eliminated the 22-year-old Swiss player Lulu Sun (ranked 193). The 22-year-old Roman, ranked 133rd in the ATP, overcame the 33-year-old Serbian Dusan Lajovic (ranked 51st) with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7/3), and will now face the 28-year-old British player Cameron Norrie, ranked 22nd in the world. In the upcoming hours, Lorenzo Sonego and Camila Giorgi will take the field in Melbourne for the first round.
