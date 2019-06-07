Leclerc primo nella FP2 di Montreal (Lapresse)
Leclerc primo nella FP2 di Montreal (Lapresse)

Montreal (Canada), 7 giugno 2019 - Segni di ripresa dalle Ferrari nelle seconde libere del Gran Premio del Canada. La Rossa di Charles Leclerc firma nel FP2 il miglior tempo in 1'12"177, davanti al compagno di squadra Sebastian Vettel, in ritardo di 0"074. Terzo Valtteri Bottas, il pilota finlandese della Mercedes paga + 0"134 di ritardo. 

Solo sesto tempo, dopo aver dominato la prima sessione, per Lewis Hamilton (+0"761). Il campione del mondo ha finito anzitempo la sessione di libere a causa di un contatto tra muro e gomma posteriore destra, che si è forata. Lewis è così a sette decimi di ritardo dal giro veloce di Leclerc.

Stupisce la McLaren di Carlos Sainz jr col quarto crono (+0"376). Quinto Kevin Magnussen su Haas (+0.758). Settimo Sergio Perez su Racing Point (+0"826), davamnti alle due Williams di Dani Ricciardo e Nico Hulkenberg. A chiudere la top ten Lance Stroll (Racing Point). Al palo invece le Red Bull con Pierre Gasly dodicesimo (+1"168) e Max Verstappen tredicesimo (+1"211). Continuano i problemi per Antonio Giovinazzi su Alfa Romeo Racing, che nel FP1 14esimon con uscita di pista, e ora è solo 18esimo.

TEMPI FP2

PRIMA SESIONE - Nella prima sessione, anche grazie al nuovo motore, le Mercedes avevano dominato. Lewis Hamilton era stato il più veloce in 1'12"767, seguito a ruota dal compagno di squadra il finlandese Valtteri Bottas (1'12"914). Le Ferrari dietro: il monegasco Charles Leclerc, in 1'13"720, faceva meglio del tedesco Sebastian Vettel, quinto in 1'13"905. Tra i due la Red Bull Max Verstappen (1'13"755). Il finlandese dell'Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (1'13"945) era sesto. Settimo Carlos Sainz jr su McLaren col tempo di 1'13"973. Ottavo Daniel Ricciardo su Renault in 1'14"123. Nono Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 1'14"172. Chiudeva la top ten Kevin Magnussen con la Haas in 1'14"202. Libere da dimenticare per Antonio Giovinazzi che ha schiantato la sua Alfa Romeso contro il muro, lasciando con il 14° tempo.  

TEMPI FP1

L'INTRUSO, CHE RISCHIA

Orari F1, il gp del Canada in tv  

Gp Canada, rivivi le libere 2

MOMENTI CLOU E TWEET

Hamilton sbatte contro il muretto e fora

Seconde libere

Le solite Mercedes, ma la Ferrai non è lontana

Vettel si gira con la Ferrari

Incidente Giovinazzi

Dopo 35 minuti di FP1

Invasione di pista

Classifica piloti

Classifica costruttori

Calendario - Risultati

FOCUS / I segreti del circuito canadese

© Riproduzione riservata