Montreal (Canada), 7 giugno 2019 - Segni di ripresa dalle Ferrari nelle seconde libere del Gran Premio del Canada. La Rossa di Charles Leclerc firma nel FP2 il miglior tempo in 1'12"177, davanti al compagno di squadra Sebastian Vettel, in ritardo di 0"074. Terzo Valtteri Bottas, il pilota finlandese della Mercedes paga + 0"134 di ritardo.

Solo sesto tempo, dopo aver dominato la prima sessione, per Lewis Hamilton (+0"761). Il campione del mondo ha finito anzitempo la sessione di libere a causa di un contatto tra muro e gomma posteriore destra, che si è forata. Lewis è così a sette decimi di ritardo dal giro veloce di Leclerc.

It's pretty rare to see Lewis Hamilton make a mistake like this...



...especially at a track where he's won SIX times 👀#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/kgefZbtC0Y — Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019

Stupisce la McLaren di Carlos Sainz jr col quarto crono (+0"376). Quinto Kevin Magnussen su Haas (+0.758). Settimo Sergio Perez su Racing Point (+0"826), davamnti alle due Williams di Dani Ricciardo e Nico Hulkenberg. A chiudere la top ten Lance Stroll (Racing Point). Al palo invece le Red Bull con Pierre Gasly dodicesimo (+1"168) e Max Verstappen tredicesimo (+1"211). Continuano i problemi per Antonio Giovinazzi su Alfa Romeo Racing, che nel FP1 14esimon con uscita di pista, e ora è solo 18esimo.

TEMPI FP2

FP2 CLASSIFICATION



The Ferrari duo finish at the top, with Bottas just behind 👇#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/d5XvOe0UoS — Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019

PRIMA SESIONE - Nella prima sessione, anche grazie al nuovo motore, le Mercedes avevano dominato. Lewis Hamilton era stato il più veloce in 1'12"767, seguito a ruota dal compagno di squadra il finlandese Valtteri Bottas (1'12"914). Le Ferrari dietro: il monegasco Charles Leclerc, in 1'13"720, faceva meglio del tedesco Sebastian Vettel, quinto in 1'13"905. Tra i due la Red Bull Max Verstappen (1'13"755). Il finlandese dell'Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (1'13"945) era sesto. Settimo Carlos Sainz jr su McLaren col tempo di 1'13"973. Ottavo Daniel Ricciardo su Renault in 1'14"123. Nono Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 1'14"172. Chiudeva la top ten Kevin Magnussen con la Haas in 1'14"202. Libere da dimenticare per Antonio Giovinazzi che ha schiantato la sua Alfa Romeso contro il muro, lasciando con il 14° tempo.

TEMPI FP1

Gp Canada, rivivi le libere 2

Hamilton sbatte contro il muretto e fora

Hamilton slaps the wall coming out of Turn 9 😱#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oIoPRZT1ir — Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019

Seconde libere

Le solite Mercedes, ma la Ferrai non è lontana

Vettel si gira con la Ferrari

Vettel pointing the wrong way at the hairpin 🔄#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QBDo1aBtEU — Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019

Incidente Giovinazzi

⚠️ VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR ⚠️@Anto_Giovinazzi has spun and grazed the wall at Turn 9#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7OciDnkbOT — Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019

Dopo 35 minuti di FP1

35 mins (of the 90) gone in FP1...



Literally nothing between the two Mercedes ⏱️#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/OqZlezPIO5 — Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019

Invasione di pista

🚥 FP1 GREEN LIGHT 🚥



The 2019 Canadian Grand Prix weekend is GO! 👊#F1 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/kqEMArvrp5 — Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019

