Montreal (Canada), 7 giugno 2019 - Segni di ripresa dalle Ferrari nelle seconde libere del Gran Premio del Canada. La Rossa di Charles Leclerc firma nel FP2 il miglior tempo in 1'12"177, davanti al compagno di squadra Sebastian Vettel, in ritardo di 0"074. Terzo Valtteri Bottas, il pilota finlandese della Mercedes paga + 0"134 di ritardo.
Solo sesto tempo, dopo aver dominato la prima sessione, per Lewis Hamilton (+0"761). Il campione del mondo ha finito anzitempo la sessione di libere a causa di un contatto tra muro e gomma posteriore destra, che si è forata. Lewis è così a sette decimi di ritardo dal giro veloce di Leclerc.
It's pretty rare to see Lewis Hamilton make a mistake like this...— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
...especially at a track where he's won SIX times 👀#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/kgefZbtC0Y
Stupisce la McLaren di Carlos Sainz jr col quarto crono (+0"376). Quinto Kevin Magnussen su Haas (+0.758). Settimo Sergio Perez su Racing Point (+0"826), davamnti alle due Williams di Dani Ricciardo e Nico Hulkenberg. A chiudere la top ten Lance Stroll (Racing Point). Al palo invece le Red Bull con Pierre Gasly dodicesimo (+1"168) e Max Verstappen tredicesimo (+1"211). Continuano i problemi per Antonio Giovinazzi su Alfa Romeo Racing, che nel FP1 14esimon con uscita di pista, e ora è solo 18esimo.
TEMPI FP2
FP2 CLASSIFICATION— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
The Ferrari duo finish at the top, with Bottas just behind 👇#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/d5XvOe0UoS
PRIMA SESIONE - Nella prima sessione, anche grazie al nuovo motore, le Mercedes avevano dominato. Lewis Hamilton era stato il più veloce in 1'12"767, seguito a ruota dal compagno di squadra il finlandese Valtteri Bottas (1'12"914). Le Ferrari dietro: il monegasco Charles Leclerc, in 1'13"720, faceva meglio del tedesco Sebastian Vettel, quinto in 1'13"905. Tra i due la Red Bull Max Verstappen (1'13"755). Il finlandese dell'Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (1'13"945) era sesto. Settimo Carlos Sainz jr su McLaren col tempo di 1'13"973. Ottavo Daniel Ricciardo su Renault in 1'14"123. Nono Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 1'14"172. Chiudeva la top ten Kevin Magnussen con la Haas in 1'14"202. Libere da dimenticare per Antonio Giovinazzi che ha schiantato la sua Alfa Romeso contro il muro, lasciando con il 14° tempo.
Margin for error in Montreal?— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
Not much 💥
FP1 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/DZuFSX3jVt
TEMPI FP1
FP1 CLASSIFICATION: @MercedesAMGF1 comfortably ahead, but it's early days...#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/xxtPb5jOUw— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
L'INTRUSO, CHE RISCHIA
Not today, little friend 😅#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MJq3pTUgCs— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
Orari F1, il gp del Canada in tv
Gp Canada, rivivi le libere 2
MOMENTI CLOU E TWEET
🏁 TOP TEN (END OF FP2) 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
LEC 📸
VET
BOT
SAI
MAG
HAM
PER
RIC
HUL
STR#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/armILUzsFX
TOP TEN (65/90 MINS)— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
Ferrari paint the town red up at the top 🔴
Hamilton drops to P6 after his contact with the wall#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/TRLyMr7XAp
Hamilton sbatte contro il muretto e fora
Hamilton slaps the wall coming out of Turn 9 😱#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oIoPRZT1ir— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
Seconde libere
🚥 GREEN LIGHT 🚥— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
We're up and running for FP2!
Robert Kubica heads out after making way for Nicholas Latifi in FP1
Follow live text and timings here >> https://t.co/MddmLh2Nm7#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QHabRXJEuU
Le solite Mercedes, ma la Ferrai non è lontana
That's all folks... FP1 is done 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
TOP 10
HAM
BOT
LEC
VER
VET
RAI
SAI
RIC
PER
MAG#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/2haCopCnn9
Vettel si gira con la Ferrari
Too hot into The Hair(s)pin 😯#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oyPwgMAX5z— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
Vettel pointing the wrong way at the hairpin 🔄#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QBDo1aBtEU— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
Incidente Giovinazzi
⚠️ VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR ⚠️@Anto_Giovinazzi has spun and grazed the wall at Turn 9#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7OciDnkbOT— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
Dopo 35 minuti di FP1
35 mins (of the 90) gone in FP1...— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
Literally nothing between the two Mercedes ⏱️#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/OqZlezPIO5
Invasione di pista
🐾— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
🐾#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/rV5QHBc3pN
🚥 FP1 GREEN LIGHT 🚥— Formula 1 (@F1) 7 giugno 2019
The 2019 Canadian Grand Prix weekend is GO! 👊#F1 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/kqEMArvrp5
FOCUS / I segreti del circuito canadese
© Riproduzione riservata