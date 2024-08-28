Michael Bublé, in arrivo il nuovo album di grandi successi

Un tempo non era Natale senza un nuovo disco di Michael Bublé, oggi invece il cantante ha preso definitivamente le distanze da questo genere di “stagionalità”. Tanto che il 27 settembre esce ‘The best of Bublé’, il suo nuovo disco di greatest hits. Un greatest hits che contiene tanto classici del suo repertorio come ‘Haven't Met You Yet’, ‘Feeling Good’, ‘Sway’, ‘Everything’ e ‘It's A Beautiful Day’ quanto brani inediti come ‘Quizas, Quizas, Quizas’. Ma anche come ‘Don’t blame it on me’, primo singolo che anticipa proprio l’uscita dell’album ‘The best of Bublé’. Un disco che non avrà di certo soltanto atmosfere natalizie, anzi. Il prossimo disco racconta un Michael Bublé moderno e che non ha paura di cedere al romanticismo e ai sentimenti

La tracklist

1. Feeling Good

2. Haven't Met You Yet

3. Sway

4. Everything

5. Me and Mrs. Jones

6. Home

7. L.O.V.E

8. Cry Me A River

9. Don't Blame It On Me

10. Baby (You've Got What It Takes)

11. Fever

12. Quando, Quando, Quando

13. Save The Last Dance for Me

14. Bring It On Home To Me

15. Moondance

16. Spider-Man

17. It's A Beautiful Day

18. Hold On

19. Quizas, Quizas, Quizas

20. Higher

21. You & I