Michael Bublé, in arrivo il nuovo album di grandi successi

Un tempo non era Natale senza un nuovo disco di Michael Bublé, oggi invece il cantante ha preso definitivamente le distanze da questo genere di “stagionalità”. Tanto che il 27 settembre esce ‘The best of Bublé’, il suo nuovo disco di greatest hits. Un greatest hits che contiene tanto classici del suo repertorio come ‘Haven't Met You Yet’, ‘Feeling Good’, ‘Sway’, ‘Everything’ e ‘It's A Beautiful Day’ quanto brani inediti come ‘Quizas, Quizas, Quizas’. Ma anche come ‘Don’t blame it on me’, primo singolo che anticipa proprio l’uscita dell’album ‘The best of Bublé’. Un disco che non avrà di certo soltanto atmosfere natalizie, anzi. Il prossimo disco racconta un Michael Bublé moderno e che non ha paura di cedere al romanticismo e ai sentimenti
La tracklist
1. Feeling Good
2. Haven't Met You Yet
3. Sway
4. Everything
5. Me and Mrs. Jones
6. Home
7. L.O.V.E
8. Cry Me A River
9. Don't Blame It On Me
10. Baby (You've Got What It Takes)
11. Fever
12. Quando, Quando, Quando
13. Save The Last Dance for Me
14. Bring It On Home To Me
15. Moondance
16. Spider-Man
17. It's A Beautiful Day
18. Hold On
19. Quizas, Quizas, Quizas
20. Higher
21. You & I