Foto: Getty Museum
Restare a casa per contenere la pandemia da Coronavirus è ormai una richiesta avanzata dalle autorità di mezzo mondo, comprese quelle dello stato della California, negli Stati Uniti. Ne facciamo menzione perché il Getty Museum di Los Angeles ha deciso di aiutare i cittadini a combattere la noia invitandoli a scegliere il loro quadro preferito e a riprodurlo utilizzando gli oggetti che ognuno ha nella propria abitazione. A mo' d'esempio hanno postato alcune creazioni effettuate dallo staff del museo e in men che non si dica le persone hanno accolto la sfida dando prova di grande creatività. Abbiamo raccolto alcuni esempi bellissimi.



