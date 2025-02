Terre rare in Ucraina: Kiev conferma l’accordo con gli Usa. Morta giornalista Ukrinform nei raid russi

Journalist Tetiana Kulyk and her husband, a well-known surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov, were killed by a Russian attack on Kyiv region last night



A Russian Shahed drone flew directly into the bedroom of their house. Neighbors tried to save the couple, but the fire spread too quickly.… https://t.co/nPk3fPmxiF pic.twitter.com/T2dqCk11Jd