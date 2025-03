Tornado e tempeste devastano gli Usa: decine di morti e feriti

Multiple tornadoes struck Missouri, causing major damage in Rolla, St. Louis, and other areas. Homes were destroyed, power outages and a state of emergency was declared.#Ilwx #Illinois #Missouri #Tornado #MOwx #Arkansas #ARwx #Mississippi #indiana #INwx #Storm 📷Mischief https://t.co/CyLHt28I95 pic.twitter.com/sIbaInMgSb