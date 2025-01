Dai laser spaziali agli idranti senza acqua: le fake news sugli incendi di Los Angeles

A firefighter monitors the spread of the Auto Fire in Oxnard, North West of Los Angeles, California, on January 13, 2025. US officials warned "dangerous and strong" winds were set to push deadly wildfires further through Los Angeles residential areas January 12 as firefighters struggled to make progress against the flames. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead from blazes that have ripped through the city, reducing whole neighborhoods to ashes and leaving thousands without homes. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)