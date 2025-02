Il più grande iceberg al mondo si dirige verso la Georgia del Sud: a rischio uccelli marini, pinguini e foche

#IcebergA23a is drawing significant attention as it drifts toward #SouthGeorgia and the South Sandwich Islands. A #Landsat 9 image from Feb. 26 shows that it is roughly 50 nautical miles from the remote islands. Learn more about the journey of A23a here: https://t.co/gYFxrXnyXB pic.twitter.com/730fgba4UH