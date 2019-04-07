Washington, 7 aprile 2019 - A 61 anni ha partorito la figlia del figlio gay. Succede in Nebraska (Stati Uniti) ed è il primo caso di un neonato messo al mondo dalla nonna: un esempio estremo, l'unico finora nella storia, di maternità surrogata. E' stato possibile tramite il concepimento in vitro.
Cecile Eledge, 61 anni, ha tenuto in grembo per nove mesi la bambina del figlio omosessuale, Matthew. Una fecondazione artificiale tutta in famiglia, visto che vede coinvolta anche la cognata di Matthew, sorella del marito Elliott Dougherty, che ha donato i suoi ovuli. "Un regalo di una madre a suo figlio": così Cecile ha commentato il suo gesto.
I've been scrolling through these pictures non-stop ever since we received them last night, and I can't even believe this is real life. As most of you know, this year my sister underwent a surgery that allowed us to retrieve several of her eggs. Several healthy embryos were created out of those eggs. Then, Matthew's mother stepped forward and offered us the greatest gift of all. She offered to carry our baby for us. Our first daughter, being created in the womb of her grandmother. It has been such a beautiful journey. We are so incredibly grateful. I can't even begin to describe and capture all of the feelings I have looking at these images. What an honor it is to have these two women in our life. What a beautiful gift this has all been. We are so excited that Uma Louise will be joining us earth side here in a few weeks. I love her deeply and immensely already. Photographs by @arielpanowicz
Tutto inizia quando Matthew decide di sposarsi e perde così il lavoro da insegnante in una scuola cattolica. Lui e il neo marito Elliott temono di non ottendere il permesso di adottare figli (il Nebraska è Stato storicamente conservatore): da qui la decisione di fare tutto in famiglia. La mamma di Matthew, Cecile, si offre di condurre la gravidanza: nel suo utero vengono impiantati ovuli di Lea Yrib, sorella di Elliott, genero di Cecile, fecondati con lo sperma di Matthew.
Così è nata Uma Louise Dougherty Eledge: ha due settimane di vita e già fa parlare di sé. Sui social americani fioccano commenti: alcuni positivi, che esaltano lo spirito di unione della famiglia, altri meno. Non mancano anche le offese omofobe e le insinuazioni di incesto.
© Riproduzione riservata