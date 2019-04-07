Washington, 7 aprile 2019 - A 61 anni ha partorito la figlia del figlio gay. Succede in Nebraska (Stati Uniti) ed è il primo caso di un neonato messo al mondo dalla nonna: un esempio estremo, l'unico finora nella storia, di maternità surrogata. E' stato possibile tramite il concepimento in vitro.

Cecile Eledge, 61 anni, ha tenuto in grembo per nove mesi la bambina del figlio omosessuale, Matthew. Una fecondazione artificiale tutta in famiglia, visto che vede coinvolta anche la cognata di Matthew, sorella del marito Elliott Dougherty, che ha donato i suoi ovuli. "Un regalo di una madre a suo figlio": così Cecile ha commentato il suo gesto.

Tutto inizia quando Matthew decide di sposarsi e perde così il lavoro da insegnante in una scuola cattolica. Lui e il neo marito Elliott temono di non ottendere il permesso di adottare figli (il Nebraska è Stato storicamente conservatore): da qui la decisione di fare tutto in famiglia. La mamma di Matthew, Cecile, si offre di condurre la gravidanza: nel suo utero vengono impiantati ovuli di Lea Yrib, sorella di Elliott, genero di Cecile, fecondati con lo sperma di Matthew.

Così è nata Uma Louise Dougherty Eledge: ha due settimane di vita e già fa parlare di sé. Sui social americani fioccano commenti: alcuni positivi, che esaltano lo spirito di unione della famiglia, altri meno. Non mancano anche le offese omofobe e le insinuazioni di incesto.