Presentato il team di punta del prossimo governo tedesco

epa12060606 CDU Chairman and faction leader Friedrich Merz (C) presents his designated Mnisters at the meeting of the Federal Committee of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, 28 April 2025. The CDU plans to finalize the coalition agreement at a small party convention. Merz is expected to be elected as Chancellor in the Bundestag on 06 May, assuming all goes as planned. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE