Il fumo degli incendi canadesi è arrivato in Val d’Aosta: le immagini diffuse dall’Arpa

Long-range transport of smoke from W Canada #wildfires across the Atlantic reaching NW Europe in the last couple of days with high aerosol optical depth values (AOD > 1) in the #CopernicusAtmosphere forecast from 18 August 00 UTC https://t.co/7DOc2lE283 @CopernicusECMWF @ECMWF pic.twitter.com/YdgdToIbeu